Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

SC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point set a $25.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Santander lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,548. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 122,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

