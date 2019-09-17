Sapience Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Sabre by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

SABR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 36,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

In related news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

