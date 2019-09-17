Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EPA:DIM) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €131.70 ($153.14) and last traded at €131.10 ($152.44), approximately 52,651 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €127.80 ($148.60).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €136.91.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

