savedroid Price Hits $0.0003 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. savedroid has a market capitalization of $717,966.00 and $5,308.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.96 or 0.04899040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

