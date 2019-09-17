Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Gabelli began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074,723. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.