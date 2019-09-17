Scisys Group (LON:SSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.00

Scisys Group PLC (LON:SSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 3924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scisys Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and a P/E ratio of 52.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Scisys Group (LON:SSY)

SCISYS Group PLC provides IT services to large corporations and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers integrated solutions and products for ground and onboard systems, as well as on-site engineering and operations support, and professional consulting services for the management and procurement of space and space-related projects.

