Scotia Capital Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 194.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after purchasing an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Linde by 13.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 723,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

LIN stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.66. 32,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

