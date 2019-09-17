Scotia Capital Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after purchasing an additional 541,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,391,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,927,000 after purchasing an additional 418,962 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,340,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 38.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,408,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 556,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,993. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen set a $155.00 price target on shares of KLA-Tencor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.