Scotia Capital Inc. Has $447,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,517,000 after buying an additional 215,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,916,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,801 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 187,894 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,556,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $248,017,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,858,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,352,000 after buying an additional 354,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

