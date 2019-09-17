Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.15.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

