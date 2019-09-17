Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,170,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $64,328,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 29.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 429,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,863,000 after buying an additional 98,432 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 9.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after buying an additional 31,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.69. 8,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

