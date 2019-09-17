Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,751 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,713,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,477 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,618,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,165,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 809,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $166.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.