Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 17,605 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after buying an additional 488,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,952,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 8,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

