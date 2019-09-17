SCRIV NETWORK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $17,223.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

