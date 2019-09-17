Second Curve Capital LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Second Curve Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.6% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Second Curve Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,450,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 4,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,518. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.