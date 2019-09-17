Second Curve Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. OFG Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,006,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 8,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,157. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

