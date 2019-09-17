Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.