Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $75,603,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.11% of Becton Dickinson and at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 81.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.53. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

