Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,760,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 1.04% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.25. 843,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.60. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,636,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $36,666,236. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

