Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.33% of GCI Liberty worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth $3,492,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth $276,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

GCI Liberty stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. 165,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.36. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $217.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.