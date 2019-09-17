Senator Investment Group LP Invests $100.40 Million in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400,000. Linde makes up about 1.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,828 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,837 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after acquiring an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 675,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,687,000 after purchasing an additional 489,576 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.27. 737,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,400. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

