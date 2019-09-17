Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 809,259 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,240,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $12,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

