Seth A. Ravin Sells 5,762 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $28,810.00.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $331.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

