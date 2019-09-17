SF Capital Reaches Market Capitalization of $228,275.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One SF Capital token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $228,275.00 and $27.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00205637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.01245006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00095202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016122 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020281 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,712,287 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

