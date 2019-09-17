SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

SG Fleet Group stock opened at A$2.48 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $649.83 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. SG Fleet Group has a 1-year low of A$2.06 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of A$4.05 ($2.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

In related news, insider Robert (Robbie) Blau 268,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st.

About SG Fleet Group

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

