Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Up 6.4%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.85, 5,017,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,134,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGL. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,792,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,516,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 34.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,727,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 77.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,369,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

