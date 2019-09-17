Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Siemens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.