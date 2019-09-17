Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares Down 73.6%

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) dropped 73.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 9,672,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,500% from the average daily volume of 371,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

SNNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 907,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

