Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.32. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 3,981 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

