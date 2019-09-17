Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Signature Bank worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Signature Bank stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. 16,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.