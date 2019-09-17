Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $104.15 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.0% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AMETEK worth $104,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after buying an additional 162,203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.31. 35,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $239,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,812.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,928 shares of company stock worth $1,216,139. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

