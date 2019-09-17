Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $73.24 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $73,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.19. 1,425,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

