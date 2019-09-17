Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,178 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of MKS Instruments worth $65,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,214,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 502,758 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 760.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 282,464 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after acquiring an additional 248,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 183,967 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

MKSI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 17,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,418. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $103.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

