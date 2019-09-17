Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 83,829 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.34% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $59,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $141,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $42,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,611 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

AMN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. 10,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,772. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.