Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,549,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,345,000. Altra Industrial Motion comprises approximately 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 5.50% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

