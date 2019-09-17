Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Eastgroup Properties makes up about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $92,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. 6,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,327. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.72000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

