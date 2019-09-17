Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 7,735 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.79% of ONE Gas worth $85,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

OGS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 66,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

