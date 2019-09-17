Snovio Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Snovio has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Snovio token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snovio Profile

Snovio’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

