SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $386.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00705698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000702 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,798,107 coins and its circulating supply is 55,620,778 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

