SpankChain Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SpankChain token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, SpankChain has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. SpankChain has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $3,258.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SpankChain

SpankChain was first traded on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain.

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Cryptopia, BitForex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

