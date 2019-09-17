SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,787 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after buying an additional 410,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 371,148 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 400,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 383,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

