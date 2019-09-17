SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.23, approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33.

