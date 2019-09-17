SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,164. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

