SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Gap Up to $25.95

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 3,243,262 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,498,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,258 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,067,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,803,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,799,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

