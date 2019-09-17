Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $31.03 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $219.80. 3,076,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,504,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $988.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

