SRB Corp Buys Shares of 5,947 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

