SRB Corp Cuts Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SRB Corp lessened its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 315.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,323. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. 168,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

