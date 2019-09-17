SRB Corp Invests $493,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

MHK traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,679. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $189.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.