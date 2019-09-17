SRB Corp Invests $496,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.10. 19,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $115.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

