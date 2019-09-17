SRB Corp Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SRB Corp lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,587,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 337,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.